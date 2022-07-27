Canal+ Sport představil program. Startuje 4.8. v 18 hodin

Canal+ Sport představil program. Startuje 4.8. v 18 hodinvčera | Tisk | komentáře
Nový prémiový sportovní kanál Canal+ Sport začne v Česku a na Slovensku vysílat čtvrtý srpnpový den roku 2022. Stanice bude od svého spuštění dostupná zákazníkům satelitní platformy Skylink přes satelit a také přes OTT službu Skylink Live TV. S dalšími operátory probíhají intenzivní vyjednávání a zatím není jasné a jisté, zda budou lukrativní přenosy z anglické Premier League dostupné i pro zákazníky jiných operátorů.
▲ Obr č. 1 - Premier League se stěhuje na nový prémiový sportovní kanál CANAL+ Sport (foto: M7 Group)
Canal+ Sport, jak již bylo uvedeno, se zaměří na anglickou fotbalou Premier League. Stanice bude těžit z obrovského a bohatého archívu dalšího sportovního contentu společnosti CANAL+, na která má celosvětová vysílací práva. Jde zejména o různé sportovní magazíny. Provozovatel hodlá usilovat o další vysílací práva. Premier League tedy nemusí být jediným tahákem na této stanici.
▲ Obr č. 2 - Logo nového sportovního kanálu CANAL+ Sport (foto: M7 Group)
Ukázka programového schématu CANAL+ Sport pro Česko a Slovensko:
Čtvrtek, 04.08.2022
18.00 PL Goals of the Season
2021-2022
19.00 Fantasy Show
19.30 PL Stories
Patrick Vieira
20.00 PL Preview to the Season
21.00 PL Review of the Season
2021-2022
23.00 Fantasy Show
23.30 Classic Match Rewind
Arsenal - Manchester United/1997-1998
Pátek, 05.08.2022
00.00 Classic Match Rewind
Liverpool - Blackburn/1994 - 1995
00.30 Fantasy Show
07.00 PL Goals of the Season
1999-2000
08.00 PL Stories
Hall of Fame 2021
09.00 PL Review of the Season
2021-2022
11.00 Fantasy Show
11.30 PL Stories
Patrick Vieira
12.00 Classic Match Rewind
Arsenal - Manchester United/1997-1998
12.30 Classic Match Rewind
Liverpool - Blackburn/1994 - 1995
13.00 PL Preview to the Season
14.00 PL Goals of the Season
2021-2022
15.00 The Goalscorers
Andrew Cole
15.30 PL 100
Petr Čech
16.00 PL Goals of the Season
1999-2000
17.00 PL Stories
Hall of Fame 2021
18.00 PL Goals of the Season
2021-2022
18.55 PL Preview to the Season
19.50 Fantasy Show
20.20 Match Time
20.55 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
23.00 Match Time
23.15 PL Review of the Season
2021-2022
Sobota, 06.08.2022
07.00 PL Goals of the Season
2021-2022
08.00 Classic Match Rewind
Arsenal - Manchester United/1997-1998
08.30 Classic Match Rewind
Liverpool - Blackburn/1994 - 1995
09.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
11.00 PL Stories
12.00 Fantasy Show
12.30 PL Preview to the Season
13.25 Fulham - Liverpool
15.30 Fantasy Show
15.55 Tottenham - Southampton
18.00 Match Time
18.25 Everton - Chelsea
20.30 Match Time
21.00 Fulham - Liverpool
23.00 Tottenham - Southampton
Neděle, 07.08.2022
07.00 Newcastle - Nottingham
09.00 PL Stories
Patrick Vieira
09.30 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
11.30 The Goalscorers
Andrew Cole
12.00 Classic Match Rewind
Liverpool - Blackburn/1994 - 1995
12.30 Everton - Chelsea
14.30 Match Time
14.55 Manchester United - Brighton
17.00 Match Time
17.25 West Ham - Manchester City
19.30 Match Time
20.00 PL Stories
Hall of Fame 2021
21.00 Leicester - Brentford
23.00 Leeds - Wolves
Pondělí, 08.08.2022
07.00 Tottenham - Southampton
09.00 The Goalscorers
Andrew Cole
09.30 Newcastle - Nottingham
11.30 Leicester - Brentford
13.30 PL Goals of the Season
1999-2000
14.30 Classic Match Rewind
Arsenal - Manchester United/1997-1998
15.00 Everton - Chelsea
17.00 West Ham - Manchester City
19.00 PL Review
20.00 PL 100
Petr Čech
20.30 The Goalscorers
Andrew Cole
21.00 Premier Club
22.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
Úterý, 09.08.2022
00.00 Premier Club
07.00 Leeds - Wolves
09.00 Premier Club
10.00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
12.00 PL Stories
Patrick Vieira
12.30 Newcastle - Nottingham
14.30 The Goalscorers
Andrew Cole
15.00 Leicester - Brentford
17.00 Manchester United - Brighton
19.00 Netbusters
19.30 Premier Club
20.30 Classic Match Rewind
Arsenal - Manchester United/1997-1998
21.00 PL Goals of the Season
1999-2000
22.00 Fulham - Liverpool
Středa, 10.08.2022
00.00 PL Review
07.00 Leicester - Brentford
09.00 Newcastle - Nottingham
11.00 Premier Club
12.00 Manchester United - Brighton
14.00 PL Goals of the Season
1999-2000
15.00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
17.00 Leeds - Wolves
19.00 Fantasy Show
19.30 PL Stories
Hall of Fame 2021
20.30 Classic Match Rewind
Liverpool - Blackburn/1994 - 1995
21.00 PL Greatest Goals
Manchester United
22.00 Everton - Chelsea
Čtvrtek, 11.08.2022
00.00 Premier Club
07.00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
09.00 Premier Club
10.00 West Ham - Manchester City
12.00 Fantasy Show
12.30 Tottenham - Southampton
14.30 Netbusters
15.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
17.00 PL Review
18.00 PL Goals of the Season
2021-2022
19.00 PL Stories
Wayne Rooney
19.30 PL Greatest Goals
Manchester United
20.30 PL 100
Petr Čech
21.00 Classic Match Rewind
Tottenham - Manchester United/2001-2002
21.30 Premier Club
22.30 Leeds - Wolves
Pátek, 12.08.2022
00.30 Fantasy Show
07.00 Fulham - Liverpool
09.00 Fantasy Show
09.30 Newcastle - Nottingham
11.30 West Ham - Manchester City
13.30 PL Greatest Goals
Manchester United
14.30 Fantasy Show
15.00 Manchester United - Brighton
17.00 Everton - Chelsea
19.00 PL 100
Petr Čech
19.30 PL Review
20.30 Fantasy Show
21.00 PL 100
Alan Shearer
21.30 PL Preview
22.00 Tottenham - Southampton
Sobota, 13.08.2022
00.00 Premier Club
07.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
09.00 Fantasy Show
09.30 PL Preview
10.00 PL Greatest Goals
Manchester United
11.00 PL Preview
11.30 Netbusters
12.00 PL Stories
Wayne Rooney
12.45 Classic Match Rewind
Tottenham - Manchester United/2001-2002
13.25 Aston Villa - Everton
15.30 PL 100
Alan Shearer, Part 1
15.55 Arsenal - Leicester
Arsenal - Leicester
18.00 PL 100
Alan Shearer, Part 2
18.25 Brentford - Manchester United
20.30 Aston Villa - Everton
22.30 Arsenal - Leicester
Neděle, 14.08.2022
00.30 Netbusters
07.00 Brighton - Newcastle
09.00 PL Greatest Goals
Manchester United
10.00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
12.00 Netbusters
12.30 Southampton - Leeds
14.30 Match Time
14.55 Nottingham - West Ham
17.00 Match Time
17.25 Chelsea - Tottenham
19.30 Match Time
20.00 Wolves - Fulham
22.00 Nottingham - West Ham
Pondělí, 15.08.2022
00.00 PL 100
Alan Shearer
00.30 PL Stories
Wayne Rooney
07.00 Southampton - Leeds
09.00 Brentford - Manchester United
11.00 PL Stories
Wayne Rooney
11.30 Brighton - Newcastle
13.30 Manchester City - Bournemouth
15.30 Classic Match Rewind
Tottenham - Manchester United/2001-2002
16.00 Chelsea - Tottenham
18.00 Arsenal - Leicester
20.00 Premier Club
20.55 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
23.00 Aston Villa - Everton
Úterý, 16.08.2022
07.00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
09.00 Premier Club
10.00 Wolves - Fulham
12.00 Southampton - Leeds
14.00 Premier Club
15.00 Nottingham - West Ham
17.00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
19.00 Netbusters
19.30 PL 100
Alan Shearer
20.00 PL Goals of the Season
2001-2002
21.00 PL Review
22.00 Chelsea - Tottenham
Středa, 17.08.2022
00.00 Premier Club
07.00 Brighton - Newcastle
09.00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
11.00 Premier Club
12.00 Brentford - Manchester United
14.00 Arsenal - Leicester
16.00 Premier Club
17.00 Wolves - Fulham
19.00 Fantasy Show
19.30 PL Review
20.30 Classic Match Rewind
Tottenham - Manchester United/2001-2002
21.00 PL Greatest Goals
Liverpool
22.00 Southampton - Leeds
Čtvrtek, 18.08.2022
00.00 PL Review
07.00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
09.00 Premier Club
10.00 Nottingham - West Ham
12.00 Fantasy Show
12.30 Chelsea - Tottenham
14.30 Netbusters
15.00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
17.00 PL Review
18.00 PL Goals of the Season
2001-2002
19.00 PL Stories
Peter Schmeichel
19.30 PL Greatest Goals
Liverpool
20.30 Fantasy Show
21.00 1-to-11
Yaya Toure
22.00 Premier Club
23.00 Brentford - Manchester United
Pátek, 19.08.2022
07.00 Wolves - Fulham
09.00 Fantasy Show
09.30 Brighton - Newcastle
11.30 Arsenal - Leicester
13.30 1-to-11
Yaya Toure
14.30 Fantasy Show
15.00 Southampton - Leeds
17.00 Aston Villa - Everton
19.00 Big Interview
19.30 Fantasy Show
20.00 PL Stories
Wayne Rooney
20.30 Netbusters
21.00 Classic Match Rewind
Everton-Liverpool/2000-2001
21.30 PL Preview
22.00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
Sobota, 20.08.2022
00.00 Premier Club
07.00 Chelsea - Tottenham
09.00 Fantasy Show
09.30 PL Preview
10.00 PL Greatest Goals
Liverpool
11.00 PL Preview
11.35 Netbusters
12.15 PL Stories
Peter Schmeichel
12.50 Classic Match Rewind
Everton-Liverpool/2000-2001
13.25 Tottenham - Wolves
15.30 PL 100
Dion Dublin, Part 1
15.55 Fulham - Brentford
18.00 PL 100
Dion Dublin, Part 2
18.25 Bournemouth - Arsenal
20.30 Tottenham - Wolves
22.30 Fulham - Brentford
Neděle, 21.08.2022
00.30 Netbusters
07.00 Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
09.00 PL Greatest Goals
Liverpool
10.00 Everton - Nottingham
12.00 Big Interview
12.30 Leicester - Southampton
14.30 Match Time
14.55 West Ham - Brighton
17.00 Match Time
17.25 Newcastle - Manchester City
19.30 Match Time
20.00 Bournemouth - Arsenal
22.00 Leeds - Chelsea
Pondělí, 22.08.2022
00.00 PL 100
Dion Dublin
00.30 PL Stories
Peter Schmeichel
redakce
